White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,034.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 111,079 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,929,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 67,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. 144,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,837. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2271 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

