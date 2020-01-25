White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,340 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $165.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,482,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,651,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

