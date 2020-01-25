White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.6% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.80. 1,694,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,692. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $121.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9093 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

