Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Willdan Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $383.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $117.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

