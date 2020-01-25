Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

WLDN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. 123,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,324. The firm has a market cap of $383.97 million, a P/E ratio of 134.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $40.70.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $117.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

