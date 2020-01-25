W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.79

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.79. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 2,705,431 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $655.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 38.63%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 61,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,253,000 after purchasing an additional 394,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,739,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 211,880 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

