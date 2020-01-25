Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $134.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $123.01. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $102.03 and a one year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $2,344,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

