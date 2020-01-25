Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ (XERS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of XERS opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $166.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.48. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a negative net margin of 6,697.33%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 17,935 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $153,344.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 172,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,594.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 241.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

