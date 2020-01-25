YGGDRASH Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $99,760.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.03105747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124543 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.