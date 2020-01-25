Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,019,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 392,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,363,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.52. 357,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,100. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

