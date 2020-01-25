YY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YY. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.18.

Get YY alerts:

Shares of YY stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79. YY has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. YY had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $962.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YY will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in YY by 56.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in YY by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 30,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,087,000 after buying an additional 22,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.