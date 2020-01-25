Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair raised Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

AGRX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. 6,494,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,850. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $182.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.75. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.58.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 435,015 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $735,175.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

