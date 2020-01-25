Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,743,000 after buying an additional 37,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,978,000 after buying an additional 159,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 498,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 181.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after buying an additional 190,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.85. 201,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,449. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.