Zacks: Analysts Anticipate null (NYSE:SVC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that null (NYSE:SVC) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for null’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.91. null posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that null will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover null.

Get null alerts:

SVC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. 1,136,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,331. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.80. null has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that was founded through an initial public offering in 1995. As of September 20, 2019, SVC owns 328 hotels and owns or leases 945 retail focused net lease properties located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on null (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for null Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for null and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.