Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.22. Servicemaster Global also posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

SERV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 223,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 93,120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SERV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.86. 1,362,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,638. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. Servicemaster Global has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

