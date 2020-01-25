Zacks: Analysts Expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to Post $3.58 EPS

Analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will report earnings of $3.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51. Restoration Hardware reported earnings of $3.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 201.80%. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Restoration Hardware’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $155.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $228.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

NYSE RH traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,660. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.28. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $243.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 179,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $41,659,384.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,032,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,465,608.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,288 shares of company stock worth $86,851,467 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

