Zacks: Analysts Expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Tapestry posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPR opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

