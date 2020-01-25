Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to announce $499.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.40 million to $504.61 million. Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $584.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

HAIN stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 475,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,107. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

