Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Zayo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. Zayo Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zayo Group will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zayo Group.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $312,563.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,442 shares of company stock worth $1,124,248 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZAYO. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zayo Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,325,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after buying an additional 36,270 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Zayo Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Zayo Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zayo Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zayo Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,813,000 after buying an additional 353,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zayo Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. 2,790,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07. Zayo Group has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zayo Group (ZAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.