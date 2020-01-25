Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.98.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,120,152 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,602.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 810,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 780,838 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $4,346,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $759,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 512.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 426,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 356,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 382.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 122,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.19. 538,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,950. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

