Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. Hercules Capital reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 44.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTGC. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 128,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 8,201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 837,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 827,880 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,775. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

