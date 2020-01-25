Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) to post sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $988.13 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iheartmedia.

Get Iheartmedia alerts:

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $948.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.92 million.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Iheartmedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE:IHRT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. 144,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.46. Iheartmedia has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

About Iheartmedia

There is no company description available for iHeartMedia Inc

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iheartmedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iheartmedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iheartmedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.