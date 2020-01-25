Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.39). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.35. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 103.93% and a negative net margin of 134.96%. The company had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on VERI. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 20,550 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $61,444.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,340 shares in the company, valued at $383,736.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 102,718 shares of company stock valued at $282,983. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 28.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 117,586 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Veritone during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Veritone by 84.3% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

VERI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 579,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,769. The company has a market cap of $57.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. Veritone has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $9.98.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

