Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALEC. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.80.

ALEC stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 661,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,635. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. Alector has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -8.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert King sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $25,497.85. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,382,175 shares of company stock worth $26,024,575. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 97.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after buying an additional 427,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alector by 225.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,642 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 124.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 178,111 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

