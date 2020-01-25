Zacks Investment Research Lowers NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NXE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 553,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,106. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 333,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 98,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

