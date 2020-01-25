Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 66,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

