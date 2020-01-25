Zacks Investment Research Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EJTTF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of easyJet to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.81.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF remained flat at $$19.25 during trading hours on Friday. 2,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.97. easyJet has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

