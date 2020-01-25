Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) to Buy

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLT. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

PLT opened at $31.84 on Thursday. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $461.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plantronics news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $152,365.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.89 per share, with a total value of $95,767.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,830.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 708,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 467,478 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Plantronics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Plantronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

