Zacks Investment Research Upgrades STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) to “Hold”

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

SSKN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

NASDAQ SSKN opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.43.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.