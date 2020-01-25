Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.72 and last traded at $48.48, approximately 708,360 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 322,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.14.

ZLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zai Lab by 94.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 34.7% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,807,000 after acquiring an additional 168,643 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

