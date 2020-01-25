Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.72 and last traded at $48.48, approximately 708,360 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 322,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.14.
ZLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.04.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.40.
Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.
