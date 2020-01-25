ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

ZEAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ZEALAND PHARMA/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

ZEAL stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 4,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.06.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

