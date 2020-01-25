Zealium (NZL) Price Hits $0.0016

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a market capitalization of $20,441.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zealium has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,906,243 coins and its circulating supply is 12,906,243 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.