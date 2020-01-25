ZelCash (ZEL) Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.01192073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00053066 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034513 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00208212 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073407 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001901 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

