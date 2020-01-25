ZPER Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One ZPER token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinsuper, BitForex and HitBTC. ZPER has a market cap of $614,949.00 and approximately $4,856.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038037 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00328650 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011941 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002154 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011663 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, Bit-Z, BitForex, Coinsuper and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

