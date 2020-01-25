Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 37,805 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Lincoln National worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 83.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 42.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNC opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

