Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.71 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,231,000 after buying an additional 34,906 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 896,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,987,000 after acquiring an additional 81,226 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after acquiring an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 552,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,616,000 after acquiring an additional 80,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 455,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

HCA opened at $143.45 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.