Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 577 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $345.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total value of $8,058,470.67. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,861.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

