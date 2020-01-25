Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,904,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $502,945,000 after purchasing an additional 269,500 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,274,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,197,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,178,000 after purchasing an additional 844,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,626,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

