Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Sells $79,080.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 718,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.10. 33,658,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,959,629. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zynga from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zynga by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,359,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 569.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,119 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

