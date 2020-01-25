Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Sells $79,080.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 718,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.10. 33,658,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,959,629. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zynga by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,359,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 569.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,119 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zynga Company Profile
Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.