Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Raised to $7.75

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $7.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.41.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Zynga has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,052,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $6,622,734.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,589,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,996,162.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,535,226. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,403,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 235,347 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.