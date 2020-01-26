$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elevate Credit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. Elevate Credit reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Elevate Credit.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELVT. Stephens lowered shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 11,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $43,884.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,376 shares of company stock worth $1,336,135. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 21.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 276,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 188,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. 409,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,063. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $216.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

