$0.40 EPS Expected for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. Shutterstock reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $159.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,811. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 25.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,232,000 after acquiring an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.