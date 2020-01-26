-$0.42 EPS Expected for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.36). Translate Bio posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 223.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 1,732.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.81. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

