$0.55 EPS Expected for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. HD Supply reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. HD Supply’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HDS shares. Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HD Supply by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HD Supply by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,369,000 after purchasing an additional 707,576 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD Supply stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

