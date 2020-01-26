$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Arch Capital Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,500,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after buying an additional 989,669 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,932,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,755,000 after buying an additional 589,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,644,000 after buying an additional 535,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after buying an additional 429,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $44.99. 1,131,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

