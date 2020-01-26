-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.72). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 127%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 22.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 104,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cellectis by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 178,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 89,961 shares during the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.39. 126,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,008. The stock has a market cap of $704.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

