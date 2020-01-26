$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.38.

Shares of CSL stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,353. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.90 and a 200-day moving average of $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $106.19 and a twelve month high of $164.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $844,014.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $8,835,189. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 43,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,812,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,381 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.