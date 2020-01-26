$1.53 EPS Expected for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will post $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.58. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

Shares of FMC traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.68. 591,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,467. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. FMC has a 52 week low of $70.62 and a 52 week high of $101.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,617.44. Insiders sold 340,273 shares of company stock worth $33,559,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in FMC by 22.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after buying an additional 1,134,187 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in FMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,045,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in FMC by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after buying an additional 37,776 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 373.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,858,000 after buying an additional 428,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 499,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.