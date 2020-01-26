$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $7.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,148. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

