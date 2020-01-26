$1.86 EPS Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.81. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.21.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $25,796,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,513,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,069 shares of company stock valued at $40,486,643. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $176.30. 1,093,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day moving average is $163.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $129.72 and a 1-year high of $182.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.